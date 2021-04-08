Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh posts hilarious acceptance speech on 'not being nominated' at awards show. Watch
Riteish Deshmukh posts hilarious acceptance speech on 'not being nominated' at awards show. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh posted a funny video of himself, giving 'acceptance speech' at an award function when he wasn't nominated for any award. His fans cracked up at his perfect coming timing.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh was seen last in Baaghi 3.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday posted a video, imagining himself at an awards show. However, there was a hilarious twist to it. He was seen 'delivering an acceptance speech' when he hadn't even been nominated for any award.

Sharing the video, Riteish wrote: "Acceptance Speech at the @filmfare awards #filmfareonreels @jiteshpillaai @rahulgangs_ @hyperlink.brandsolutions." In it, Riteish is seen lip-syncing to Snoop Dogg's popular song I Wanna Thank Me. Written on the video are the words: "For 'NOT' being nominated in the Filmfare 'Best Actor' category.

His fans couldn't contain their laughter; many of them dropped fire, laughing face and heart eyes emojis. One wrote: "Ur too good best from acting to nature of yours." Another said: "Haaa haaaa Bob Marley." A third person said: "Nice video."

Riteish is quite the prankster. During a visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, he had narrated how he had pulled a prank on wife Genelia, who was his girlfriend at the time, and had called off his relationship via a text message. It was joke that hadn't gone down well with her. He later vowed never to crack jokes on such issues.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts as fan recreates her ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ moment from Koffee With Karan: ‘How cute’

Riteish was last seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3, in which he played his older brother who gets kidnapped. While there is no news of his next projects, his Instagram page has many funny Reels with Genelia. In one of the recent ones, Riteish looks disinterested as Genelia shows their wedding photograph. A Jagjit Singh ghazal on regret and remorse plays in the background.

Many other such videos feature the couple lip syncing to popular Hindi songs from the 90s.

