Rituparna Sengupta visits Priyanka Chopra's LA home and meets Nick Jonas; says 'house looks like a dream'. See pics

Actor Rituparna Sengupta paid a visit to Piyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles home recently. On Sunday, the actor shared pictures from her visit where she met Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, as well as her mother Dr Madhu Chopra. Priyanka was not at home, most likely as the visit took place when she was travelling to India. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside her all-white walk-in closet at Los Angeles home

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rituparna shared a bunch of pictures from her visit and also penned a long note for Madhu Chopra, thanking her for the hospitality. She wrote, “Thank you aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle a little gift from me and sending a beautiful note....it was a pleasure to see you in LA a few days back ...thanks for all your hospitality .. (heart emoji), it was lovely to meet you and the Jonas family...missed Priyanka royally as she was travelling...the houselooks like a dream ...made some beautiful memories ...lots of love..aunty you are a sweetheart.”

The pictures show Rituparna posing with Madhu next to the pool and later with Nick and his father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Rituparna, who was dressed in a flowing white dess with stripes, also posed solo in various locations in the backyard.

Many fans of the actor expressed disappointment that they could not see her meet Priyanka Chopra. “Wanted to see her and Priyanka together. What a shame,” wrote one. Others agreed with her praise of the house. “House is literally what dreams are made of,” read one comment.

Rituparna is a popular name in Bengali cinema and has worked in Hindi films as well. Since her debut in 1989 TV series Shwet Kapot, she has worked in several hits and critically acclaimed films in both the languages. She was last seen in the Bengali film Belashru, which released in May this year.

