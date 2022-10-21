Child star Riva Arora, trolled for 'cringe' video with Karan Kundrra, shares cryptic post about 'jealousy'

Child actor Riva Arora, who has faced some criticism for featuring in romantic and glamorous videos with adult male actors including Karan Kundrra, shared an Instagram post seemingly reacting to all the backlash. While not referring to the controversy around her videos specifically, Riva shared a picture of herself with a caption stating that ‘jealousy is the best compliment’. Also read: Karan Kundrra gets angry at paparazzi for trying to enter Tejasswi's house

Riva is a child actor who has appeared in a number of films including Manikarnika, Bharat, and Gunjan Saxena, apart from web series like Bandish Bandits. Her small role as a slain Army officer’s daughter in Uri had won her praise and recognition. As per some reports, she is 12. Riva has a sizable following on Instagram, where she regularly shares content, including collaborations with other artistes, which occasionally include her pairing up with grown up male actors in romantic songs for short videos. Many commenters took offence to the trend recently, criticizing the actors and Riva’s parents for allowing that.

On Thursday, Riva took to Instagram, sharing some pictures of herself in a carousel post. The caption read, “Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive!” The pictures featured Riva, dressed in a crop top and skirt, clicking selfies in front of a mirror.

Of late, Riva has appeared in short videos on Instagram Reels with stars like Karan Kundrra, singer Mika Singh, and composer Devi Sri Prasad, all of whom are at least 20 years older than the child actor. Karan’s video, in particular, was at the centre of a controversy all through the week. One comment read, “How can the parents of this little girl allow this. It is so cringe.” Another social media user commented, “She is just 12. This is gross sexualisation of a child. So sick!” Others criticized Karan as well. “The adult in the situation should at least realize this is wrong,” read one comment.

Apart from this cryptic post, however, Riva has not responded to the criticism so far. Neither Karan, nor any of her other celeb collaborators have also made any comment on the controversy so far.

