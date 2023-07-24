RJ Mahvash joins Ronaldo, Messi in list whose reels surpass 130 million mark: I could not believe it for the longest time

A rising star in the world of social media, RJ Mahvash has recently made waves with her viral video titled Selfie Prank. The video has garnered 150 million views, propelling her into the exclusive club of top celebrities with over 100 million views on a reel. However, what makes this achievement all the more special is the people she shares this list with. “This top 10 list has people like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and African content creator Khaby. It’s almost like a dream for me,” Mahvash tells us.

Mahvash’s ‘selfie prank video’ recently crossed 150 million mark making her a viral sensation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The young content creator, who works closely with Instagram’s Meta, was informed about this record by her agency. “My agency as well my representative from Meta called and told me we have set this record. And I could not believe it for a long time because I had not boosted or marketed the video in any way. In fact, I don’t do it for any of my videos. It’s always organic,” shares the former RJ, who has signed a film and is making a move toward acting.

Ask her what she thinks led to the record and she says, “There is no language barrier. That’s why people from across the world watched and enjoyed it. It’s the video of a harmless prank and who does not enjoy watching something fun. Prank videos have always worked for me. I am known as the first female prankster in India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While netizens majorly loved her video, her comment section had a few of negative comments. “A large section of the viewers felt that it was scripted,” she shares and adds, “But because I can’t prove it, I have done peace with it.” Mahvash says whenever she posts a video, she is prepared for two types of comments. “One is ‘Agar yahi doosre gender ne kara hota toh kya hota’ and second is ‘It’s scripted.’ I don’t understand the reason behind this. May be, some people just have to say such negative things for the sake of it. So, I have learned to remain unaffected- with compliments as well as trolling,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON