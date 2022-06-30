RK/RKAY trailer: Inside Mallika Sherawat, Rajat Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey and Kubbra Sait’s mysterious, filmy world

Mallika Sherawat and Rajat Kapoor-starrer RK/RKAY will hit the big screen on July 22, and will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, which releases on the same day. On Thursday, the makers of the upcoming film released a new trailer showing the behind-the-scenes chaos of filming the movie. RK/RKAY also stars Ranvir Shorey and Kubbra Sait, among others. Read more: In Shamshera trailer, Ranbir Kapoor plays desi Robin Hood

The almost two-minute-long trailer is full of suspense and takes the audience inside the mysterious world of a movie. The RK/RKAY trailer shows an anxious director, Rajat Kapoor’s RK, who has finished filming his new movie. Soon, things take a turn for the worse, when he gets a disturbing phone call from the editing room saying the protagonist of his movie was missing from the film's negatives. RK and his team now go around finding the protagonist. Mallika is seen playing an actor in the said film, and is mostly dressed in glamorous sarees.

The official synopsis of the film shared along with the trailer on YouTube read, “Filmmaker RK stars as Mahboob in the latest film he is shooting. He gets an urgent call from his editor who explains that Mahboob is missing from both the rushes and the film negative. RK discovers Mahboob, who has entered the real world while running from a killer in the film, and brings him home. Unaware he is just a film character; Mahboob behaves like a real person. Can RK return Mahboob to his fictional world and complete his film?”

While RK/RKAY is set to release in India in July, it has been shown at several recent international festivals, including Shanghai international film festival, River to River Festival in Florence, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Austin Film Festival, and Pune International Film Festival.

The film is produced by Priyanshi Films, and written and directed by Rajat Kapoor. It also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara in key roles.

