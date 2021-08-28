Rohit Roy on daughter flying off abroad to study: It’s emotionally taxing; you can’t go due to restrictions

Actor Rohit Roy gets emotional as we talk to him, but there’s an unmissable feeling of pride in his voice. His 17-year-old daughter Kiara recently flew to United States to pursue her higher studies from Brown University.

“Whenever your child goes away, it’s very emotional, especially when you have just one daughter. As a father I have mixed emotions, because we know she is going towards a better life, studying in an Ivy League college. Of course we are proud of her. But then for one child’s to leave the nest and go away, we honestly haven’t still come to terms with it,” says the 52-year-old.

Roy took to Instagram to pen his thoughts. A video of the entire family, including his brother Ronit coming to the airport to see Kiara off also went viral. She too, got emotional as she was leaving.

“She’s a child after all and had been strong for her parents. Of course, we were in touch with her right until the flight took off, then when she landed, walked into the gates of her university, on video call. Thanks to this, we got a certain feeling of being there, if not physically,” shares the proud father.

While the fear of sending his child away in a pandemic isn’t playing on his mind, Roy will always regret not being able to go to the US with his daughter to help her settle down until classes start.

“It’s a numb feeling right now. I request all possible institutions to make special arrangements so parents can fly too. We had plans, but we couldn’t as because of the restrictions it became even more difficult. It is emotionally taxing to see your daughter going away and you can’t go with her,” rues the actor.

That being said, the actor is relieved that the US university, things are very strict. “They are extremely vigilant about the situation. Almost all kids are vaccinated, and if they are not, they will and only then go into the dorms. We are not worried that way because this is the new normal. The last one and a half years have been very taxing for kids to study properly,” he ends.