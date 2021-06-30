Rohit Roy on Raj Kaushal's death: 'I can never forgive him for leaving without saying goodbye'

Actor Rohit Roy has said that he can 'never forgive' filmmaker Raj Kaushal for 'going away' without saying goodbye. Raj, the husband of actor Mandira Bedi, died on Wednesday at the age of 49. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

Raj Kaushal's funeral was held shortly afterwards, and was attended by film industry personalities such as Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, Dino Morea, and others.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rohit said, "There is no way one can come to terms with Raj’s passing. He was one of the most happy, positive and vibrant people around. He never had anything negative to say about anyone… nor did anyone have anything negative to say about him. He was the kind of friend anyone would give an arm to have in their life. He stood by people through thick and thin. I will never forgive him for going away without saying goodbye.”

Rohit's brother, Ronit Roy, was photographed consoling Mandira Bedi at the funeral. Dino Morea, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that he couldn't bear to look at Mandira. He said, "Mandira was very distraught. I felt terrible just looking at her in that state. I will go to their house in the evening when she is a little settled. I will go and sit with her for a little bit.”

Several others film industry figures such as Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Boman Irani, and R Madhavan paid tribute to Raj via social media posts.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot in 1999. They have two children -- daughter Tara and son Vir. Raj is known for having directed films such as Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999).