Rohit Shetty at Cirkus trailer launch: ‘I don’t have a team, I have a family’

The trailer launch of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus was a ‘family’ affair as the whole cast attended the event alongside the director, and producer Bhushan Kumar. They were colour-coordinated in red outfits as they presented the first trailer of the upcoming comedy. (Also read: Ranveer Singh and team have a blast at Cirkus trailer launch)

The event, which was hosted by popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, featured the large ensemble cast including lead actor Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Radhika Bangia, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar, Anil Charanjeett, Sulbha Arya and Brijendra Kala. Ranveer and Varun have double roles in the film which is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

While the cast praised the man at the helm for his guidance, Rohit was more modest about his project. When asked about the family-like atmosphere on his sets, Rohit said, “I don’t have a team, I have a family.”

The filmmaker stated that he had worked with some cast members since the beginning of his career. “Sidhu [Siddharth Jadhav] is there since Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) as the character Sattu Supari. Sanjay [Mishra] did my first film Zameen (2003). Then I had told him, let's do a comedy together. Vrijesh Hirjee and Johnny Lever tab se hai. My team, my Ads and production team, have been there since 10-14 years. It's a family, it's not a team,” he reiterated.

Rohit also singled out veteran artistes like Tiku Talsania and Sulbha Arya who were part of the 1980s DD National series Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Sulbha shared, “Ek parivaar ne ek parivaar ke liye film baniye hai (A family has made this film for families). The whole family should come and see this film in theatres.”

The trailer of Cirkus revealed that Deepika Padukone has a special cameo in a song opposite Ranveer. The film is due to be released in theatres on December 23.