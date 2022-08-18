Rohit Shetty says he invests all money in film rather than actor: 'I never sit with actor to discuss prices'

Rohit Shetty, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh among other leading actors in his films, has said that he invests most of his money in his films rather than actors. The filmmaker said that he never discusses prices with his actors, and they have also always supported him in this. Also Read| Taapsee Pannu recalls Anurag Kashyap's advice: 'Go and work with Rohit Shetty'

Rohit also spoke about Indian Police Force, his upcoming web series which introduces Sidharth Malhotra in his cop universe and praised the actor's energy. The actor said all the 'young' actors in his film are working very hard, as he explained why they don't think about money while signing his films.

Rohit told Pinkvilla about investing his money in making the film instead of the actor's signing amount, “The actors have always supported me. The actors often know that we are making a massive film, so they come to me with a mindset that money isn’t important, the scale is. If the film works, everyone makes money. I never sit with the actor to discuss their prices. My criteria is to push the envelope on the scale and budget. If a film does well, every single person benefits.”

The director also said that he is confident about his upcoming films' box office collection even as most of the Bollywood films have struggled in theatres this year. He said, "I have not changed the style of filmmaking. When the industry is in chaos, me and my team are the calmest at present because we are continuing to make the cinema we believe in – larger than life, commercial and multi genre."

Indian Police Force, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, is due for an OTT release on Prime Video. Rohit also has Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. He has also said he will soon start filming for Singham, and for the fifth instalment of Golmaal after that.

