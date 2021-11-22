Rohit Shetty says he used to earn 35 on first job: 'I had to choose between food and travel'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has talked about his journey in Bollywood and recalled how he had to face struggles in the early days of his career. In a new interview, Rohit said that when he started working, he used to earn ₹35. He also said that he used to walk for nearly two hours to the film sets in the heat.

Rohit Shetty is the son of actor-action choreographer MB Shetty. Rohit has created the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe of films. He had also directed other films including Bol Bachchan (2012), Chennai Express (2013) and Dilwale (2015).

In an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit said, "It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I'm from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just ₹35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set."

He continued, "We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother's house. Financially there were a lot of crises at that time so we didn't have a house to stay. My grandmother used to stay in Dahisar, it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun. I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver 'Take this route, not that', he looks at me in the rearview mirror 'How does he know, was he a thief before?'."

Recently, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, a cop-drama, hit the theatres. The film features Akshay Kumar as Mumbai's anti-terrorism squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi who stops a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Katrina Kaif and features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos.

Hindustan Times' review of the movie read, "Sooryavanshi is not a three-hero film as the posters and trailers might try to make you believe. It's an out-and-out Akshay Kumar action film with special appearances from Ajay Devgn, who plays Singham, and Ranveer Singh, who plays Simmba, in the last 30 minutes. These 30 minutes are the film's highlight with its high-octane action, cars getting blown up, some stunning hand combat choreography taken to a new level, and the action-hero trio in their best form."

