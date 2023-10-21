Here's when Rohit Shetty's streaming debut Indian Police Force will premiere on Prime Video

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, Prime Video India on Saturday announced the worldwide premiere date for Indian Police Force, a seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, as a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. It will release on January 19, 2024. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares first look from Singham Again, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh react: 'Introducing Shakti Shetty')

About Indian Police Force

Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi in the first poster of Indian Police Force

The series will mark Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth Malhotra in a cop avatar as the lead, along with Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Rohit Shetty on Indian Police Force

Rohit, who has created, co-directed, and produced the series, said, “Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew, who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide.”

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Rohit Shetty's cop universe kicked off with the Singham franchise in 2011. The third instalment of that series, Singham Again, has gone on the floors. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Besides Singham, the cop universe also features Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Akshay and Ranveer are likely to reprise their respective cop roles with their cameos in Singham Again. Deepika will be seen as the first female cop, Shakti Shetty, in the film.

Singham Again is slated to release after Indian Police Force on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day.

