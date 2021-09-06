Rohman Shawl's mother sends him hilarious Sushmita Sen meme. See it here

Model Rohman Shawl took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a meme with his fans. He said that the meme was sent to him by his mother. What makes it special is that it features his girlfriend, actor Sushmita Sen.

The meme used pictures of Sushmita Sen from her movie Main Hoon Na and Boman Irani's from his film 3 Idiots. It showed the kind of teachers we expect in life and the ones we end up with. Sharing the meme on Instagram Stories, Rohman wrote, "My mom sent this to me, Had to share. #happyteachersday." He added a laughing and a heart emoji to his message.

The Sushmita Sen meme sent to Rohman.

Rohman and Sushmita have been dating for a couple of years now. He shares a friendly bond with her two daughters--Renee and Alisah--as well. Speaking to a leading daily, Rohman had earlier said, “Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)."

Sushmita was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya in 2020. A second season is in production. Rohman was seen recently with Erica Fernandez in Papon's music video.

Renee, too, ‘loves’ Rohman. She told The Quint in an interview, “All four of us are our own individuals. He is a part of our lives now and we really, really love him. We are learning so much about him and his family and culture. He truly, truly is supportive. He is a man of few words but it means a lot when he says I have done well. Because he wouldn’t express much but when he does, it feels really special.”