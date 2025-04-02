Menu Explore
Ronit Roy says he started a security agency due to hunger and poverty: ‘I was written off by the industry’

BySantanu Das
Apr 02, 2025 06:16 PM IST

Ronit Roy opened up about his career and recalled how work opportunities dried up even after he delivered a box office success with his debut film.

Actor Ronit Roy became a household name with his work in Television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, things were not as easy for the actor in the industry, and he had to battle alcoholism and poverty early on. In an interview with Podcast Redcarpet, the actor recalled how he even started a security agency when he had no work. (Also read: Ronit Roy gets angry as Swiggy delivery person rides on wrong side of road onto oncoming traffic: I almost killed him)

Actor Ronit Roy says he started a security agency not to diversify his interests but to cope with hunger and poverty.
Actor Ronit Roy says he started a security agency not to diversify his interests but to cope with hunger and poverty.

What Ronit said

During the conversation, when Ronit asked what led him to start a security agency, he said it was not because he wanted to diversify his interests. He said, "I am a honest kind of guy, I can only tell you the way it was. It was (the result of) hunger, poverty. Every great step that I have taken in my life has come out of desperation, frustration, and poverty. There was a time when my debut film was a silver jubilee, and after that I didn’t get any work. I have no idea why. I got frustrated. I got no work. I got so scared. I had rent to pay, I had to feed myself. What would you do with no money? So I kind of signed the wrong films, and they flopped. Then I went back to square one and had no work.”

‘My life went into gutter’

He went on to add, “My alcoholism started out of that frustration. After that everything went south. My life went into gutter. Somehow the alcohol would come… I would wake up at 3'o clock and then have hangover, it just made things worse. I was written off by the industry, they said he is finished. Then a friend of mine, he said that my name and face still holds value. He had a security agency, I used to go to his office to understand, to get trained and that’s where it started from. It started from a place of ab kya kare (What to do now)?”

On the work front, Ronit was last seen in Farrey. The heist thriller film directed by Soumendra Padhi also stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film Bad Genius.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
