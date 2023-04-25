Ronit Roy talks about cryptic post, reveals people tried to play mind games with him: 'I am fine, it's just that...'

Ronit Roy admitted that he had been betrayed a few times recently by those he had considered close. The actor shared that he doesn't like to deal with complications and is quite old-school in his methods. He said few people had played mind games with him and he wanted to stay away from that kind of negativity. (Also read: Ronit Roy posts cryptic note about a ‘bhai’ betraying him, Smriti Irani asks ‘kya hua’)

Ronit Roy reacted to his recent Instagram post in which he shared that someone he considered a brother had betrayed him.

Last week, the actor had put up an image with a message that read: “Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine.” His caption also added some more information: “Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be fake when you need to be real…”

In an interview with ETimes, Ronit opened up about the circumstances that led up to vent his feelings online. He said, "A lot of people have asked if I'm doing okay. Well, I am doing fine. It is just that this episode has happened three-four times now so I couldn't just stop but share the wisdom that I gained from it. I am a very old-school person and I have no regrets about it, but there are some people who have tried to play mind games with me."

He continued, "I am a simple man, who likes to stay away from everything complicated. Some people can do anything from their careers, I am not one of them. I have achieved a lot without betraying people. I trust people until they let me down. My father always told me to trust people with a hint of distrust, now I feel that he was right."

Ronit is currently working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He is slated to begin filming on Darshan Trivedi's Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Naa Karo and his brother Rohit Roy's directorial venture in Gujarati. He will next be seen in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bloody Daddy.

