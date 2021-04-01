Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Palak Tiwari’s debut film is all about ghostly love, watch teaser

The makers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter have unveiled a new teaser, which gives a peek into the eerie world that the film is set in. While the brief video shares no new visuals or even protagonist Palak Tiwari’s look, the voiceover and text hint at a ghostly love story being the crux of the film.

“Agar bhagwan har jagah hota hai, toh pyaar bhi har jagah hota hai. Kehte hai, pyaar mein khuli aankh se sapne dikhte hai. Meri mushkil yeh thi ki mera sapna sach ho gaya (If God exists everywhere, so does love. They say, you dream with open eyes when you are in love. My problem was that my dream came true),” a voiceover said. “If you love someone, set them free. The universe will conspire to bring them back from the dead,” the text on the screen read.

Palak, the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, is making her debut with Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra and said to be inspired by true events, follows the sudden disappearance of a female BPO employee named Rosie from Gurugram. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, who is co-producing the film under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, in a pivotal role. Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat have also joined the cast.

In a statement, Palak called Rosie: The Saffron Chapter ‘a very special film’. “It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa (V Arora, co-producer) ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick!” she said.

The teaser of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter comes right before the team begins shooting for the final schedule. “We started shooting for Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in December. It was tough shooting amid the new normal but everything has been smooth. We had a team of young and ambitious people who put their best foot forward to turn our dream into reality. Now, we cannot wait to start the final schedule of the film,” Prernaa said in a statement.