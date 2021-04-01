IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor holds a mangalsutra in new Instagram post, explains its ‘personal’ connection
Arjun Kapoor shared a post commemorating five years of Ki and Ka.
Arjun Kapoor shared a post commemorating five years of Ki and Ka.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor holds a mangalsutra in new Instagram post, explains its ‘personal’ connection

  • Arjun Kapoor, on the occasion of five years of the release of Ki and Ka, put up a special Instagram post. In the picture, shared by him, he could be seen posing with a mangalsutra.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:22 PM IST

As Ki and Ka completed five years of its release, Arjun Kapoor expressed interest in a sequel, asking his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan to weigh in. He held up a mangalsutra in a new photo and revealed that it was a piece of memorabilia from the film.

In an Instagram post, Arjun talked about signing Ki and Ka as a tribute to his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. “A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki... this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir... I think we need a sequel what say @kareenakapoorkhan? #5YearsOfKiandKa,” he wrote.

Fans complimented the film in the comments section. “Awesome movie @arjunkapoor thnk u for doing it,” one wrote. “Underrated movie #MainApneMaaJasayBannaChahataHoon,” another wrote. “I wish the sequel comes soon,” a third wrote.


Directed by R Balki, Ki and Ka showed Arjun and Kareena as a married couple going against the gender roles of Indian society, with him being a stay-at-home husband and her being the breadwinner of the house. The film was a box office success.

Arjun earlier said that Ki and Ka was a very important film for him and he agreed to do the film just by hearing the one line of the script, ‘that I want to become like my mother'.

Also read: Mahhi Vij, months after urging fans to convince Jay Bhanushali to have another baby, answers if she is pregnant

Last month, Arjun was seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film performed poorly at the box office, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Arjun has a number of films in his kitty, including Pavan Kirpalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police, Kaashvie Nair’s cross-border love story Sardar Ka Grandson and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
arjun kapoor

Related Stories

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spend Holi with walks and exercise.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spend Holi with walks and exercise.
bollywood

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend Holi '21 with long walks and poolside skipping

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are spending Holi 2021 sans the colours. The stars were seen in the woods, taking walks and skipping.
READ FULL STORY
On her ninth death anniversary, Arjun Kapoor remembered his mom Mona Shourie Kapoor.
On her ninth death anniversary, Arjun Kapoor remembered his mom Mona Shourie Kapoor.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula remember mom on ninth death anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor remembered their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her ninth death anniversary with emotional posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP