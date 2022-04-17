RRR Hindi mints 246 crore, beats The Kashmir Files as country's biggest pandemic hit in Hindi language

On Saturday SS Rajamouli's RRR (Hindi) became the highest-grossing film in India in the Hindi language, post pandemic, breaking Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files' record. The film has collected a total of ₹246 crore nett at the box office in four weeks, whereas The Kashmir Files minted ₹242 crore nett in 5 weeks. Also Read: Decoding the success of KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa The Rise: How they brought back Bollywood's own angry young man formula

RRR was released on March 25 and it is a multilingual action movie that narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film became one of the fastest to enter the ₹100 crore club at the Indian box office. RRR included a star-studded lineup including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.

On Saturday, the film left behind The Kashmir Files, earning ₹246 crore nett according to a report by Box Office India. Recently the film became the third highest-grossing Indian film ever, overtaking Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK.

The Kashmir Files, which released on March 11, has grossed over ₹242 crore at the box office according to a report by Box Office India. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 90s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. Given its heavy subject and lack of big stars, most trade insiders hadn't expected the film to do as well as it has. Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan praises The Kashmir Files, says, 'not met anyone who found it bad'; Vivek Agnihotri thanks him

Apart from several political leaders, celebrities like Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and many others have praised the film.

