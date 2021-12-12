Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rubina Dilaik reveals she ran off to bathroom in the middle of awards show when she didn’t win: ‘I cried my heart out’
Rubina Dilaik reveals she ran off to bathroom in the middle of awards show when she didn’t win: ‘I cried my heart out’

  • Rubina Dilaik said that she ‘couldn’t control’ herself when she did not win at an awards function and broke down in the bathroom.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year.
Updated on Dec 12, 2021 09:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Rubina Dilaik recalled being heartbroken during an awards show when she did not win. She said that she ran off to the bathroom in the middle of the function and broke down.

Rubina said that she was ‘super-excited’ to attend the awards show and even bought an outfit and got her hair curled especially for the occasion.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Rubina said, “My show was at the top at that point in time. It had a rating of 5.7. I knew that I was going to win the best actor award. Mehnat kiya, sab kiya. Itna confidence aap mein hota hai ki at least aapko pata hai (I had worked hard. I had the confidence), the craft and the skill that you’ve honed for yourself, you know it.”

“I was sitting, and the name was announced, and I could not control myself. From that front row, I ran to the bathroom and cried. I cried my heart out. I knew this was mine. Two days later, I got to know that the award was given to the hero, because a couple of weeks later, the girl who was playing my sister and the hero were flying down to South Africa to do a Vikram Phadnis fashion show. So there comes that whole thing of positioning your artist and sending them because of integration,” she added.

Also see: Rubina Dilaik reveals producer cheated her of 16 lakh, says she had to sell two houses and her car

Rubina said that she vowed to never attend another awards show. She is known for shows such as Chotti Bahu, Devon Ke Dev. ..Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Last year, she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 alongside her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. She beat singer Rahul Vaidya to win the show.

