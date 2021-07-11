Rucha Inamdar wins at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival: I’m looking at this recognition very positively

Indian actors achieving recognition off shore is now a regular occurence. And joining the list is Rucha Inamdar, who recently won the Special Jury Award at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival.

The actor won the accolade for director Aditya Kripalani’s Not Today, which highlights the issue of mental health. In the film, Inamdar plays a 24-year-old young girl and her first day at a suicide prevention centre.

“It’s a very special film, as it talks about such an important topic. The story is about this young girl and a 52-year-old middle aged man desperately looking for hope. The film is all heart. I’m very thrilled to receive this award,” shares an elated Inamdar.

Talking about how an international recognition changes things for actors back in India, the actor, best known for her roles in web series such as Criminal Justice and Operation Parindey, feels that it’s definitely a push for one’s career.

“That’s what we’ve seen in all these years. I think any kind of international recognition changes something for that actor back home. You get more recognition, your work reaches out to more people. These are like opportunities to create and get new work. I’m looking at this recognition very positively,” she muses.

This award has come at the right time for Inamdar as it’s a major mood lifter for her amid these uncertain times where everyone’s work schedule has got impacted heavily.

“This pandemic has affected me big time. All the shoots which had to go on floors, haven’t started yet. A few that did start shoot, are now stuck. That’s the case with everybody. I’ve tried to keep it as constructive and using this time to grow,” says the actor.

While she notes that the delays and postponements do cause disruption to one’s career, she’s quick to add that she’s trying to remain positive about the situation.

“I’m lucky to be in a position where I’m able to float. I’m honestly not worried about my career. I know I’m good at my work and even if there’s a break, I’ll get back to it in its glory and there would be people who’d want to work with me,” she ends on a hopeful note.