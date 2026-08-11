‘Ruined my day. Please be careful’: Amitabh Bachchan's ‘huge error’ on Twitter invites hilarious comments

Everyone who’s on social media knows Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s quirk for numbering his X (formerly Twitter) posts by now. Once in a while, the actor will number them wrong, but will always correct it in another post. Fans have hilarious reactions on X and Reddit to his recent correction, which sparked jokes about ‘number leak’, memes and GIFs.

Amitabh Bachchan apologises for ‘huge error’ in Tweets

Amitabh Bachchan made an error in numbering his Tweets and sparked hilarious reactions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amitabh made an error recently while numbering his X posts. After post #5817, he erroneously began numbering them as #5718, #5719, and so on. Realising his mistake after a fan pointed it out, the actor corrected his mistake and wrote, “T 5820 - A huge error by me in the numbering .. apologies ..after 5817 .. it should read 5818, 5819, 5820.” He also thanked the fan who pointed out the mistake, writing, “thank you Ef Sunil for correcting me.” By writing ‘ef’ he meant to call the fan his ‘extended family’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Memes, GIFs, number leak jokes galore

{{^usCountry}} Reddit and X was immediately filled with hilarious reactions to Amitabh correcting his X post numbering. “Humanity will always remember the contribution of "Ef Sunil" for his contribution to better cause,” joked one X user, while a Redditor wrote, “Sunil on his WhatsApp family group after he shares this,” with a GIF of a man flaunting sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddit and X was immediately filled with hilarious reactions to Amitabh correcting his X post numbering. “Humanity will always remember the contribution of "Ef Sunil" for his contribution to better cause,” joked one X user, while a Redditor wrote, “Sunil on his WhatsApp family group after he shares this,” with a GIF of a man flaunting sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Glad you admitted the mistake, otherwise I was planning to go to Jantar Mantar to protest against this number leak,” read a joke alluding to the student protests over the paper leak. “Thank you Sir for admitting and correcting that mistake. Otherwise, there would have been a very big protest across the country,” read another.

Some fans even referenced his old films, “First such mistake since Do Aur Do Paanch.” “This is such a huge mistake. Now I have to read all the previous tweets in the new order to make any sense out of them !!!” joked one fan, while another wrote, “Ruined my day. Pls be careful as this impacts all of us. Thank you.” Some dug out old numbering errors too.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many on Reddit thought it was the cutest thing they had seen, even bringing up Amitabh’s Tumblr blogs. “I find these corrections so cute. Also, he is a Tumblr diva,” wrote another. “I find his tweets extremely cute, he's 83 for gods sake,” defended another fan. “If he ever becomes contestant in KBC his 7 crore question should be, What is the number of your last tweet?” joked one, referencing his Kaun Banega Crorepati game show.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amitabh last starred in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, for which he's now shooting the sequel, and the Tamil film Vettaiyan.