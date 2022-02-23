Saba Ali Khan clarifies she liked Gehraiyaan, tells trolls she didn't watch brother Saif Ali Khan's Humshakals

Saba Alia Khan has clarified that she did not mean to insult Gehraiyaan when she mentioned the movie in a comment on Neha Dhupia's Instagram post earlier this week.

Sharing a poster of Gehraiyaan on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Saba wrote in all capital letters that she liked Gehraiyaan contrary to how it might have appeared when she made a reference to the Shakun Batra-directorial on Monday. Saba was praising Neha Dhupia-starrer A Thursday on the actor's Instagram post when she had written, “Thursday: On Thursday… Awesome. Fab!!! Friday: Gehraiyaan...I’m wondering if I can switch back to A Thursday," adding wink and grin emojis.

Instagram users had responded to Saba's comments by saying that it was "quite snarky" of her to subtly criticise the movie. She has now insisted that her remark was only a pun and not a dig on the film or its cast Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Kawa.

"I liked Gehraiyaan. I used the title A Thursday to have fun with it pun intended, vs critical appraisal to the other. A day switched. Not a take on the movie. I did not mean to become a critic!!" Saba said. She added that though she might not rave about the movie, she definitely considers it worth a watch.

When Saba made the comment on Neha's post, some Instagram users had cracked jokes about her brother Saif Ali Khan's massively-panned movie Humshakals. A user had written, “@sabapataudi Sunday: Humshakals... Can you switch back after the brain damage?”

In response, Saba said in her IG story that she has in fact never watched Humshakals. "Those who watched Humshakals...I didn't," she wrote, adding a blushing emoji. She noted that she loves Deepika Padukone's work and even made a pun on Love Aaj Kal, that starred Deepika and Saif.

