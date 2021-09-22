Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saba Ali Khan remembers dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: 'I miss you everyday'

Soha Ali Khan and sister Saba Ali Khan have shared posts remembering their father, late cricketer Mansoor Ali  Khan on his 10th death anniversary.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi have shared posts on social media, remembering their dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Mansoor, fondly called Tiger, died in 2011 after battling a lung infection. He was 70.

Saba posted a video showcasing various aspects of the late cricketer’s personal and professional life. She shared the video and wrote, “Abba.....I miss you every day and know you watch over me. It doesn't feel like a decade since you left us... only just yesterday. You'll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always.”

Soha gathered many of Mansoor’s photos on a table and also placed white flowers, paying her respects to the late cricketer. The actor shared videos on her Instagram Stories showing the table.

Soha also used the background of Begum Akhtar’s famous ghazal Wo Jo Hum Mein Tum Mein Qaraar Tha. In another image that she shared, Soha and her daughter Inaaya could be seen sitting in front of the table.

 

Soha's posts.

Mansoor married actor Sharmila Tagore in 1968 and they had three children together--son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba. While Saif and Soha are actors, Saba is a jewellery designer. Saba is also the custodian of the family's properties in Bhopal.

Soha Ali Khan had recently talked about Mansoor Ali Khan becoming a stay-at-home father. She told a leading daily that Sharmila 'had begun to wind down her career' when she was born, and that for some time, her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, became a stay-at-home dad. She told a leading daily that when her mother would be away for work, she'd write her letters, which her dad posted every Sunday. 

mansoor ali khan mansoor ali khan pataudi soha ali khan
