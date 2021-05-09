Soha Ali Khan recalls dad Tiger Pataudi becoming 'stay-at-home father' to accommodate mom Sharmila Tagore's work

Actor Soha Ali Khan on the occasion of Mother's Day has recalled how difficult it was for her mother, Sharmila Tagore, to juggle her personal and professional lives when Soha was a young child. Soha said that Sharmila 'had begun to wind down her career' when she was born, and that for some time, her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, became a stay-at-home dad.

In an interview, she said that even though there were many special occasions that they missed being with each other, the kids never held it against their mom. Soha has two siblings -- Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.

She told a leading daily that when her mother would be away for work, she'd write her letters, which her dad posted every Sunday. She drew a comparison to how her daughter, Inaaya, video calls her when she is away on an assignment. "We didn’t have that option back then. My mother had once said that it was hard for her to be a working mother. You’re almost always hard on yourself. There were so many occasions when we wouldn’t be together on her birthday or one of our birthdays, because of her work schedule. But we would not hold it against her. Instead, we celebrated when we got the time with her,' Soha said.

Recalling how her father took over household responsibilities, she said, "Around the time I was born, my dad had become a stay-at-home father, moving his engagements at home. It’s not like we always saw our father going to work and mom at home. We actually saw the reverse — dad was with us and mom would be away for her work. Since an early age, it taught us that mothers have their own dreams, ambitions and careers, too. It taught us that we should create a supportive environment for that."

Soha recently spent time with her mother at their ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace. She posted several pictures on social media from her stay. She was joined by Inaaya, and briefly, by husband Kunal Kemmu. The meeting was long overdue, because for the major part of 2020, Sharmila was stationed in New Delhi, while Soha, Saif, and their families were in Mumbai.

