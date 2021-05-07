IND USA
Soha Ali Khan has shared a new video of her daughter Inaaya.
Soha Ali Khan shares video of Inaaya dancing by herself at home, calls it 'party of one'

Soha Ali Khan has shared a video of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dancing by herself at their home in Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a new video on Instagram, featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The video shows Inaaya dancing my herself in her playroom.

Inaaya is seen dressed in a fluffy white dress with her hair tied in two cute buns on each side. She is carrying a stick in her hand, walking around and dancing on her playing mat. Sharing the video, Soha wrote, "Keeping spirits high with our party for 1 ! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe."

Commenting on the post, Soha' sister Saba wrote, "My jaannnnnn ..love u.. stay safe." Sophie Choudry called her 'Cutieeee'. Actor Gaurav Kapoor wrote, "Can i come bounce on that trampoline?," referring to a tiny trampoline for Inaaya seen in the room.

Recently, Soha had shared a video of some art drawn by Inaaya. "Show me the Monet," Soha had written with her post. Lately, Soha has been sharing pictures of Inaaya but keeps her face hidden from the cameras.

Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya is their only daughter. Soha is also the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. Therefore, his son Taimur and Inaaya are cousins. Revealing the equation between the two, Soha had earlier told a leading daily, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

Also read: Saba Ali Khan shares montage featuring her family members: 'We all have a little of the other. Mostly a lot of ma'

Soha and Inaaya were recently in Pataudi, her ancestral home, to spend time with her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. They returned to Mumbai before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

Saba had also shared a picture of Inaaya earlier this week as she admired an old movie poster of her grandmother Sharmila. The poster was from Sharmila's 1969 film Aaradhana.

