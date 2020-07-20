e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan: ‘Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she wants to be faster than him’

Soha Ali Khan: ‘Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she wants to be faster than him’

Soha Ali Khan talks about the equation her daughter Inaaya shares with her cousin and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, fondly called Tim.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena and Soha often meet and arrange play dates for the cousins Inaaya and Taimur.
Kareena and Soha often meet and arrange play dates for the cousins Inaaya and Taimur.
         

Actor Soha Ali Khan has said that her young daughter, Inaaya listens to Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur and she tries to copy him, adding that she wants to be faster than him. Inaaya is nine months younger than Taimur.

Revealing the equation between the cousins, Soha told Times of India, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

Earlier this month, Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan hosted Soha, her actor- husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Sharing a glimpse from the get together, Soha shared a picture of Inaaya and Taimur, dressed as Batman and captioned it, “A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Confined to our columns and rows #neveracrossword Day 4

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Elaborating on their recent family reunion, Soha told the daily, “Both Inaaya and Taimur wanted to be Batman, nobody wanted to be Robin.We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that’s not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas team up for Mahanati director’s pan-India sci-fi film

Shortly after the nationwide lockdown was lifted May 31, Inaaya, Soha, and her husband Kunal Kemmu went around to Saif and Kareena’s house. They were photographed arriving by the paparazzi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
UAE launches space mission ‘Hope’ to Mars from Japan
UAE launches space mission ‘Hope’ to Mars from Japan
Covid19: Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Covid19: Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In