Saba Ali Khan reminisces about grandparents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan: 'Blessed to be part of this family'

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer, Saba Ali Khan, has been giving her fans glimpses of rare pictures of her family members. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a montage featuring her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan as well as her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "The PAST...is Precious My grandparents. My parents. Lineage. Class. Culture. Blessed to be part of this family. Values instilled in childhood...last a lifetime. Make a difference for your child. It MATTERS #tuesdayvibes #memoriesforlife #nawab #iftikharalikhan #pataudi #begum #sajida #sultan #parents #childhood #values #blessed #gratitude #thankful."

Taking to the comments section Instagram users poured their love and complimented her post. One wrote "absolutely" to which she replied, "they.. grandparents teach us ...what no one even knows of today! PRECIOUS times". Another user said "ma sha Allah - such precious pictures" to which Saba replied with "thank you". A third wrote "lovely pictures!" while another complimented "the Begums of Bhopal #Begum #Sajida".

She has been sharing photos of her family members including Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, nephews Ibrahim and Taimur, niece Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba had shared on Instagram that when she decided to print some photos comprising her family members, an employee of the studio pointed out that there were hardly any of her. She had said, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

Remembering her father on his 70th birthday, she had shared a series of pictures taken in January 2011. She had captioned the post, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". She had also called her parents "precious possession" in another post.

She also expressed her love for Sharmila through a message in a recent interview. She said that she is very proud of her mother and loved her work. She called Sharmila fabulous and an all-rounder, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.