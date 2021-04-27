Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan reminisces about grandparents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan: 'Blessed to be part of this family'
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan reminisces about grandparents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan: 'Blessed to be part of this family'

Saba Ali Khan shared a montage featuring her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan. It also included pictures of her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi-Sajida Sultan and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore.

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer, Saba Ali Khan, has been giving her fans glimpses of rare pictures of her family members. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a montage featuring her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan as well as her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "The PAST...is Precious My grandparents. My parents. Lineage. Class. Culture. Blessed to be part of this family. Values instilled in childhood...last a lifetime. Make a difference for your child. It MATTERS #tuesdayvibes #memoriesforlife #nawab #iftikharalikhan #pataudi #begum #sajida #sultan #parents #childhood #values #blessed #gratitude #thankful."

Taking to the comments section Instagram users poured their love and complimented her post. One wrote "absolutely" to which she replied, "they.. grandparents teach us ...what no one even knows of today! PRECIOUS times". Another user said "ma sha Allah - such precious pictures" to which Saba replied with "thank you". A third wrote "lovely pictures!" while another complimented "the Begums of Bhopal #Begum #Sajida".

She has been sharing photos of her family members including Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, nephews Ibrahim and Taimur, niece Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba had shared on Instagram that when she decided to print some photos comprising her family members, an employee of the studio pointed out that there were hardly any of her. She had said, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

Remembering her father on his 70th birthday, she had shared a series of pictures taken in January 2011. She had captioned the post, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". She had also called her parents "precious possession" in another post.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar go live on Instagram after midnight, fan asks 'doesn't Disha ever go home?'

She also expressed her love for Sharmila through a message in a recent interview. She said that she is very proud of her mother and loved her work. She called Sharmila fabulous and an all-rounder, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer, Saba Ali Khan, has been giving her fans glimpses of rare pictures of her family members. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a montage featuring her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan as well as her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "The PAST...is Precious My grandparents. My parents. Lineage. Class. Culture. Blessed to be part of this family. Values instilled in childhood...last a lifetime. Make a difference for your child. It MATTERS #tuesdayvibes #memoriesforlife #nawab #iftikharalikhan #pataudi #begum #sajida #sultan #parents #childhood #values #blessed #gratitude #thankful."

Taking to the comments section Instagram users poured their love and complimented her post. One wrote "absolutely" to which she replied, "they.. grandparents teach us ...what no one even knows of today! PRECIOUS times". Another user said "ma sha Allah - such precious pictures" to which Saba replied with "thank you". A third wrote "lovely pictures!" while another complimented "the Begums of Bhopal #Begum #Sajida".

She has been sharing photos of her family members including Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, nephews Ibrahim and Taimur, niece Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba had shared on Instagram that when she decided to print some photos comprising her family members, an employee of the studio pointed out that there were hardly any of her. She had said, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

Remembering her father on his 70th birthday, she had shared a series of pictures taken in January 2011. She had captioned the post, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". She had also called her parents "precious possession" in another post.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar go live on Instagram after midnight, fan asks 'doesn't Disha ever go home?'

She also expressed her love for Sharmila through a message in a recent interview. She said that she is very proud of her mother and loved her work. She called Sharmila fabulous and an all-rounder, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan mansoor ali khan pataudi iftikhar ali khan pataudi sharmila tagore

Related Stories

bollywood

Mira Rajput hails 'incredible power of empathy' amid Covid-19, sees 'ray of hope'

PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:10 AM IST
bollywood

Ileana D'Cruz opens up about being constantly body shamed since hitting puberty: 'It’s a deeply ingrained scar'

UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 10:29 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP