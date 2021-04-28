Saba Ali Khan's new montage includes pics with Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore. See here

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer, Saba Ali Khan, on Wednesday shared a montage of black and white pictures of her family members with her fans.

Taking to Instagram she captioned her post, "MEMORIES...Childhood memories. Makes a journey beautiful.. memorable and cherished. #wednesdayvibes #memoriesforlife #familylove #alwaysandforever."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their hearts in the comments section. A fan wrote, "so sweet" while another posted, "nice memories". While some of the pictures Saba had previously shared as single posts, some of them were unseen ones.

She has been sharing photos of her family members including Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On Tuesday, she had shared a post featuring her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan, and also her parents. She had captioned the post, "The PAST...is Precious My grandparents. My parents. Lineage. Class. Culture. Blessed to be part of this family. Values instilled in childhood...last a lifetime. Make a difference for your child. It MATTERS #tuesdayvibes #memoriesforlife #nawab #iftikharalikhan #pataudi #begum #sajida #sultan #parents #childhood #values #blessed #gratitude #thankful."

Recently, she had shared on Instagram an anecdote from when she decided to get prints of some pictures comprising her family members. a staff of the studio pointed out that there were hardly any photos of hers. Saba had said, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."

She has in the recent past remembered her father on his 70th birthday. Saba had shared a series of pictures taken in January 2011 and had written, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall. #moment #familylove #proud #sister #daughter #bestfriends #pataudi #home #heart #belong #monday #mood". She had also called her parents "precious possession" in another post.

In a recent interview, through a message, Saba also expressed her love for Sharmila. She said that she is very proud of her mother and loved her work. She called Sharmila an all-rounder and fabulous, adding that she has been a wonderful mother and wife.

