Khushi Kapoor's tattoo grabs attention as she returns to India. See pics

Late actor Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has returned to India. She was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Also accompanying her was her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, and her half-sister, Anshula Kapoor.

All three wore face masks and a face shield. Khushi wore a pair of track bottoms, paired with a blue and white T-shirt and a pair of sneakers. Shanaya was in an all-black combination while Anshula was in a pair of jeans and a denim jacket. However, it was the tattoo on Khushi's right arm which drew the attention of the waiting paparazzi. It read: "The rest will work itself out."





Khushi had flown to the US after celebrating her sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor's birthday in March this year. Through March and April, Khushi had been sharing pictures from the US, where she is pursuing film studies. For a while, Janhvi had also joined her, first in Los Angeles and later in New York.





Khushi is keen on joining films. Her father, producer Boney Kapoor, however, had made it clear that he would not be launching her. Speaking to a leading daily, earlier this year, he had said: “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he had continued.

Some time in July last year, a video of Khushi had gone viral on social media. She was seen speaking about her family and how she would want to make it on her own. "Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it."

