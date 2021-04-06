Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saba Ali Khan shares fresh pics of Pataudi babies Taimur, Soha; shares what photo studio worker told her about them
Saba Ali Khan shares fresh pics of Pataudi babies Taimur, Soha; shares what photo studio worker told her about them

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared throwback photos of her sister Soha Ali Khan, dad Mansoor Ali Khan and nephew Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan has regularly been sharing photos from her family album.

Saba Ali Khan has been sharing pictures of her family on her Instagram page. Most recently, Saba has shared a photo of her sister Soha Ali Khan and another of her nephew, Taimur Ali Khan.

Soha's picture shows her as a baby, with her father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi holding her in his arms. She is seen wearing a white dress and Mansoor is wearing a matching white shirt. "CHILDHOOD Saga...cont'd Who's this baby doll?," Saba asked her fans. Most correctly guessed her to be Soha. Earlier, Saba had shared another childhood photo of her brother Saif Ali Khan with Mansoor and their mother Sharmila Tagore.

Saba also shared a framed picture of Saif and Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur. The photo shows Taimur in a hat. Sharing it, she wrote, "FRAMED with LOVE #When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..'mam you've given all babies and family pictures . Barely any of you!!' #Well... I Love family moments #tuesdaymood."

Saba has gathered a large following on Instagram ever since she started sharing pictures of her family. Saif, Kareena, Soha, Sharmila, Saif's kids--Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan make regular appearances.

Sharing one with Soha's daughter Inaaya and Taimur when both were really young, she had written: "BOTH My Jaans. What I wonder..am i saying to the man at the back ..?....I'll hold them both, gimme Tim?? Looks it!! Though How I'd manage I have no clue!! #lol Doesn't stop me .. love them loads!!!!! What would U say...or think I might be saying..?"

Saba also wished Sara's mother and Saif's ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday. She had shared a collage of Amrita's pictures with her children Sara and Ibrahim and a few yesteryear pictures to wish her. Sharing the collage on Instagram Stories, Saba simply wrote, "Happy birthday."

