Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and family for his niece's birthday celebration. See pics

When Saba Azad wasn't seen posting about her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan on the latter's birthday, many speculated about the terms she's on with the Roshan family. Now, Saba has put those rumours to rest by posting a birthday note and pictures from Hrithik's niece Suranika's birthday celebration with the fam. (Also Read: Sussanne Khan wishes former father-in-law Rakesh Roshan: ‘Happy happiest birthday dear papa…’)

Saba's post for Suranika

The birthday celebration of Hrithik Roshan's niece Suranika

Saba took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet note for Suranika on the latter's birthday. She wrote, “Last night at our suru bean’s birthday celebrations!! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human you @suranika live forever pls thanks Also it’s true, girls make the world go round!! These two in particular”

In the three pictures she posted, Saba was seen posing with Suranika and Hrithik's sister Pashmina Roshan. They made animated expressions and struck different poses against a wall with a ‘Happy Birthday’ wall hanging. Saba was seen wearing a sleeveless red top, a matching hair tie, and beige pants.

Suranika commented on Saba's post and wrote, “hehehehe i love you two SO MUCHHHHHIES (emojis).” Pashmina also commented, “(emojis) Blessed to have you 2.”

Suranika's birthday pictures

Suranika posted some more birthday pictures on her Instagram from her celebration from Wednesday night. She wrote in the caption, “feelin real good already (flower emoji) (white heart emoji).”

In the first picture, Suranika is seen posing with her extended family against the same wall, including Hrithik, Saba, Pashmina, Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan, Rakesh's brother and music composer Rajesh Roshan among others.

Hrithik is seen wearing a grey-blue t-shirt and black pants. Saba is standing next to him, with her arm on his shoulder.

Saba commented on Suranika's post too and wrote, “Happy birthday cutes!!”

Hrithik hasn't posted or commented anything for Suranika yet. His ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, who is quite on good terms with his family, also didn't post anything for Suranika. However, only a few days ago, Sussanne posted a lovely wish for her ex-father-in-law Rakesh on his 74th birthday and also addressed him as “papa.”

Saba was last seen in Naseeruddin Shah's directorial short film Man Woman Man Woman. Hrithik will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's action thriller Fighter next year.

