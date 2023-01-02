Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan release floating lanterns as they ring in New Year with family, fans say 'how beautiful'

The daughter of Rajesh Roshan and cousin of Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan took to Instagram and shared a video from New Year celebrations at home on Sunday. The clip featured Hrithik with his girlfriend Saba Azad along with sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan among others. All of them rang in their new year together. In the video, all of them released floating lanterns in the night sky. This invited comments from their fans. (Also read: Ananya Panday soaks in the sun on a yacht in Phuket, shares fresh pics from vacation: 'Setting the tone for 2023')

In the video, Hrithik wore woollen sweater with black pants. He opted for a black cap. His girlfriend Saba wore a T-shirt with pair of pants. Both of them can be seen lighting the lantern together with Hrehaan and Hredaan. They released the lantern into the sky with Pashmina. They expressed their happiness and enthusiasm as they released the lantern and kept looking at it. Pashmina added Hotel California song by James Reginato on the post.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pashmina wrote, “Thank you 2022, Hello 2023 (red heart emoji).” Reacting to the post, one of Pashmina's fans commented, “This is so ethereal. Happy new year!” Another fan wrote, “How beautiful it is!! (hug and red heart emojis).” Other fan commented, “Wow, all Roshans, so beautiful.” “Wish you and all Roshan family a very Happy New year”, added another one. Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes to Hrithik and his family.

Hrithik was on New Year and Christmas vacation with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan, in Europe. They were also joined by Pashmina Roshan, who also returned with them on Saturday as they were spotted by paparazzi.

Hrithik was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles. He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie will hit cinemas in 2024. Saba will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She has recently wrapped up the shoot for Rocket Boys season 2. Pashmina will make her debut with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound, which will star Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal.

