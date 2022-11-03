Saba Azad thanks Hrithik Roshan for ‘putting together' her strange birthday plan which included picnic, dance, gym

Musician-actor Saba Azad has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations along with a note on how Hrithik Roshan made it special in exactly the way she wanted it to be. The video shows several pictures of her standing with a bouquet of flowers in her hands, working out in the gym, doing dance practice with Hrithik Roshan, lying on the grass and enjoying food on a picnic with him. There is also a picture of them from their date night where she seems to have taken part in a cake-cutting ceremony. Also read: Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on birthday with pic

Sharing the montage of pictures, Saba wrote, “I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love."

Addressing Hrithik for making her day, she added, "Thank you Ro (heart emoticon) for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full.”

A fan wrote for the two of them in the comments section, “I am so jealous of you! but at the same time, seeing you two together, and imagining the happiness you bring into Hrithik's life, it brings tears of happiness in my eyes. Love!” Another commented, “Seeing you two together makes my old heart so happy, god bless always.”

Hrithik Roshan has been in relationship with Saba Azad since a year. The two are now spotted together at parties and events. He was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and the two have two sons together.

