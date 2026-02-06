Sabar Bonda out on Netflix: Sundance winner finally finds a home after director said ‘no OTT is responding’

On Friday, the OTT giant took to Instagram to share the poster of Sabar Bonda , writing, “Between rituals of loss and moments of connection, a new sense of belonging emerges. Watch Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears), Sundance Film Festival award winner, now on Netflix.”

Sabar Bonda OTT release : After its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26 and a theatrical release in India on September 19, 2025, the LGBTQ+ romantic drama has finally made its OTT debut. The critically acclaimed film is now available to stream on Netflix.

Fans reacted to the announcement, showering love in the comments. Actor Siddharth commented, “What an incredible picture. Best film of 2025.” One fan wrote, “Long-awaited.” Another commented, “This is the kind of movie that lives on.” Another added, “Omg, I am so glad people can watch this amazing movie.”

The romantic drama competed in the World Cinema Competition at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. It became the first Marathi-language film to premiere at the festival. The film also won the Audience Award for Narrative Features, while Bhushaan Manoj received the Best Performance award at the 2025 Inside Out Film and Video Festival.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Rohan Parashuram talked about how the film isn't getting any OTT buyers and said, "I am getting messages that we want to watch it. I am so surprised that this film, which got so much of recognition, no OTT is responding to it, and I am like, why? I am really surprised, but also I feel let’s say if tomorrow the film comes on OTT, maybe the whole of India will watch it or the whole world, but what about the people who really put their heart and money into making this film? No one is going to benefit from that.

My main producer mortgaged his Mumbai house to make this film. It will get that visibility, but what about all these people who really put their life out there? They are not going to get any returns. I don’t know how to solve this."

About Sabar Bonda Written and directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade in his feature directorial debut, the film follows Anand (Bhushaan Manoj), a city-based man who returns to his hometown following a death in the family and reconnects romantically with his childhood friend Balya (Suraaj Suman).

Produced by Neeraj Churi, Mohamed Khaki, Kaushik Ray, Hareesh Reddypalli, Naren Chandavarkar and Siddharth Meer, the film stars Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman and Jayshri Jagtap in lead roles.