bollywood

Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them

An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan with his dad Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan is every bit a doting dad and always ensures that all his kids - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan get his attention. Despite being occupied with a new arrival into his family, Saif took time out to be with his oldest son, Ibrahim as he turned 20. A picture of the father and son from latter's birthday bash has landed online.

Wearing his trademark kurta and pyjama, Saif is seen sitting with Ibrahim on a coach. The room is lit with red light and looks set for party. Saif has one arm around his eldest son and points towards him with the other. Ibrahim is in a pair of jeans, t-shirt and denim jacket. It appears, Kareena could not join the party.

On Friday night, Saif had thrown a party at his place for his son which was attended by many star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Also seen at the party was Seema and Sohail khan's son Nirvaan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ayan Shetty, actor Alaya F, daughter of former actor Pooja Bedi. Alaya had, in fact, made her film debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, which had starred Saif as her father. Actor Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim's elder sister, was also present at the bash.

Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Ibrahim is yet to make his acting debut, but he already enjoys a good fan following on Instagram. On his birthday, Sara had shared pictures from his birthday bash. It had a cake designed like a football and in the colours of his favourite English Club, Chelsea. It also featured a picture of him in a Chelsea jersey with Iggy Potter written on it. Iggy Potter is reportedly the name by which Sara addresses her brother.

On the occasion, Kareena and Ibrahim's aunt Saba Ali Khan had also wished him.

