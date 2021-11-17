Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan calls kiss with Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum ‘worst kiss in the history of cinema’, watch
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan calls kiss with Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum ‘worst kiss in the history of cinema’, watch

Saif Ali Khan recalled his ‘uncomfortable’ kiss with Rani Mukerji in Hum Tum and how she tried to convince him to say no to the scene.
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji recalled their ‘uncomfortable’ kiss in Hum Tum.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who will be seen together in Bunty Aur Babli 2, recalled working in Hum Tum and how they were both ‘uncomfortable’ while shooting for the kissing scene in the film. He revealed that she tried to convince him to say that he did not want to kiss her.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films, Rani asked, “Do you remember how scared we were to do the kissing shot?” Saif replied, “I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot.”

Recalling the day they shot for the kissing scene, Saif said that Rani was ‘extra nice’ to him and asked how he was doing and how his drive to the set was. He suggested that he was surprised by her behaviour. “You said, ‘Listen, you say that you don’t want to kiss me.’ So I said, ‘I can’t say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.’ You said, ‘Listen, I don’t think we should do it,’” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Saif then mimicked Rani grimacing as she reluctantly said, “Okay, we will do it.” He said, “It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema, it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable.”

Rani talked about how her conversations with Saif have changed over 17 years, from Hum Tum to Bunty Aur Babli 2. She said that now, they only talk about their respective children, her daughter Adira and his son Taimur.

Also see | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan, reminded of Jaya, surrenders; says ‘no more questions’ as Rani Mukerji talks of fiery Bengalis

Saif and Rani are reuniting in Bunty Aur Babli 2 after more than a decade; they were last seen together in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic in 2008. Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will hit the theatres this Friday (November 19).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan rani mukerji
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deepika-Ranveer celebrate wedding anniversary in Uttarakhand, see pics

5

Amitabh Bachchan dances with kids, shares candid photos from KBC 13 sets

Abhishek posts birthday wish for Aaradhya, reveals what Aishwarya says about her

Kartik Aaryan says controversies affect families: ‘mummy ko bahut samjhata hu’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP