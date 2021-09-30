Saif Ali Khan confirms son Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan Johar, jokes about Jeh

Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that his oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The actor, in a recent interview, said that Ibrahim discusses his work with him.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's son from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. The former couple also share a daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and they have two sons together, four-year-old Taimur and seven-month-old Jeh.

Saif was speaking about his bond with each one of his children with RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview, when he confirmed Ibrahim's Bollywood plans. “They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are," he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan's comeback as a director after five years. The filmmaker last directed a project in 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead while veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi play other roles.

Speaking about his other children in the interview, Saif continued, “Sara is older and we have a very different equation and of course, Taimur is looking to you for guidance and all that, Jeh is just smiling and drooling (laughs), much more my mental age than any of them. He's the newborn of course. They are different, luckily and interestingly, as Sara said, every decade of my life has had a kid. From the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, so that's what it is. I'm different too.”

While Sara and Ibrahim are making their way to Bollywood, Kareena had previously told HT Brunch that she doesn't want Taimur and Jeh to become movie stars. “I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys,” she said.