Saif Ali Khan's advice to sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh for their acting careers: 'Make sure it’s entertaining'

Saif Ali Khan has a piece of advice for his sons - Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan - if they wish to follow his footsteps into acting. The actor has said that they should not shy away from making mistakes and learn from fellow actors.

Saif and his first wife, Amrita Singh had Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. While Sara is already popular in Bollywood, Ibrahim is yet to make his Bollywood debut. Saif had Taimur and Jeh with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Saif said, “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”

“I’d say just be actors. Enjoy acting and playing roles,” he added. While Ibrahim is yet to announce his Bollywood debut, he has appeared in few magazines covers and print ads, teasing his possible Bollywood career.

On the other hand, Kareena confessed she doesn't want Taimur and Jeh to become movie stars when they grow up. Speaking with HT Brunch earlier this year, Kareena said, “I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor bids summer goodbye with a mirror selfie in a black bikini, see new pic here

Saif and Kareena have a few movies in the pipeline. While Saif, who recently appeared in Bhoot Police, will be seen in Adipurush and the Hindi remake of Vikram Betaal. Meanwhile, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.