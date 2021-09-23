Kareena Kapoor bids summer goodbye with a mirror selfie in a black bikini, see new pic here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new selfie from the Maldives. Kareena is currently on vacation in the island nation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena and her family travelled to the Maldives to ring in her 41st birthday. They'd previously gone to the Maldives just a month prior, to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.

On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and posted a mirror selfie. She wore a black bikini and a loose shirt over it. “Chalo summer is over… Apparently fall is here.”

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's post.

The actor had previously shared a glimpse of her special birthday celebrations on the beach. Her picture showed Saif and Taimur walking ahead of her and Jeh, with the words ‘happy birthday’ blazing away in fiery glory in the background. “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself,” she captioned it, adding a heart emoji at the end. Before that, she'd posted a romantic picture in which Saif had his arm around her, as they posed together at their resort.

Kareena hadn't revealed that they were in the Maldives again, but her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan let it slip in her birthday message for her. Soha wrote, “Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan May you continue to shine as brightly as the Maldivian sun you are currently basking in!! Lots of love.”

Kareena recently shot some scenes for Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she'll be seen opposite Aamir Khan. The shoot was stalled for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Kareena's pregnancy was accommodated into the schedule. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis.