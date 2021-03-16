Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur includes his baby brother in fresh batch of family-shaped cookies. See pics
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur includes his baby brother in fresh batch of family-shaped cookies. See pics

Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, prepared some cookies shaped like his family. Even his baby brother made an appearance.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan baked some adorable cookies.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur baked a cute new batch of cookies. Taimur made the treats in the shape of his family members and even included his newborn baby brother.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the photos of Taimur and his baked goodies. "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys," she captioned her post. While one photo showed Taimur in a white kurta, posing with his tray of cookies, another gave a closer look at what he had made. The cookies included one shaped like Saif, another like Kareena, a third that was shaped in Taimur's image and a tiny, baby one, for his baby brother.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery

The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel

Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday

Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahshallah Love U all. Enjoy." Kareena's fans also showered Taimur with compliments. "Quite good looking dough," wrote one. "So adorable," wrote another.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second baby, another son, last month. Announcing his arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Saif also has daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Kareena shared the first picture of the baby boy on Women's Day last week. She shared a black and white picture of the baby resting his head on her shoulder. "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay," she had captioned the post.

Also read: Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets out on a quirky journey to self-discovery after husband's death. Watch

Kareena and Saif are yet to announce the name of their new son. Ahead of his birth, Saif and Kareena opened up about the negative comments they had received online when they revealed Taimur's name. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it (the name of their second son). We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan get a shoutout from his sister Saba Ali Khan: 'I know I can count on you both'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn shower Rohit Shetty with love on birthday

PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:56 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP