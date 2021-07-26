Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan on whether he gave Kareena Kapoor a haircut during lockdown: 'I think she would stab me'
Saif Ali Khan on whether he gave Kareena Kapoor a haircut during lockdown: ‘I think she would stab me’

Saif Ali Khan said that he did not give Kareena Kapoor a haircut and joked that she might ‘stab’ him if he tried to. He also talked about having ‘really bad hair’ in the past.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor pose together in an old photo.

In the absence of salon services during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, many celebrity couples gave each other DIY haircuts, but Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were not among them. In a new interview, he joked that she might ‘stab’ him if he tried to give her a trim.

Saif Ali Khan, during an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, was asked if he and Kareena Kapoor tried to give each other haircuts. “I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t,” he said.

On the show, Saif also said that he has had ‘really bad hair’ in the past. In one segment, he was given illustrations of his characters over the years and he said, “I have had such bad haircuts in the past and none of them are here.” He held up a placard showing his long-haired look in Yeh Dillagi and said, “This is far nicer than it actually was. I am looking like an Amar Chitra Katha hero, whereas I looked like a nutjob in Yeh Dillagi.”

Also see: Alia Bhatt beats Monday blues with dreamy beach photo, Jacqueline Fernandez sends love

Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of their film, Tashan, and got married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons together - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.

Earlier this year, Saif was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, which was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. His upcoming projects include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush.

Kareena, meanwhile, will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in the pipeline.

saif ali khan kareena kapoor

