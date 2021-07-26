Alia Bhatt beats Monday blues with dreamy beach photo, Jacqueline Fernandez sends love

Alia Bhatt began her Monday by sharing a throwback picture from one of her beach vacations. In it, she wore a large black sun hat and what appeared to be a blue swimsuit. The clear blue sky could be seen in the background. Posting the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “smile dream shine”, and added a moon emoji at the end.

The no-makeup picture of Alia Bhatt got love from her industry colleagues as well as fans. While Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a heart emoji on the post, Mouni Roy called her ‘so pweedy’. Manish Malhotra commented, “Gorgeous.”

Fans were also all praise for Alia’s au naturel look. “What a cool pic,” one said, while another called her ‘cutie as always’. A third wrote, “GOOD morning indeed,” along with heart-eyes emojis. Others called her ‘natural beauty’, ‘gorgeous lady’ and ‘sunshine’.





Alia returned to Mumbai on Saturday after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film, which marks her South debut, features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. It is reportedly made on a budget of ₹400 crore and is titled Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, while the Tamil and Hindi versions are called Raththam Ranam Rowthiram and Rise Roar Revolt respectively.

Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role of a brothel owner in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. The film was slated for a theatrical release this month but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alia will also be seen in a dark comedy titled Darlings, which marks her maiden production venture. She is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Other than this, she has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.