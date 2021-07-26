Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Sunday night get-together with Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and girl gang

Kareena Kapoor partied the night away with her girlfriends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. She took to Instagram Stories to share photos of her weekend revelry.

The first photo featured the five women posing together on a couch. “Ok you can sit with us,” Kareena Kapoor wrote in her caption. She appeared to be wearing a grey mock-neck top with white pants. Malaika Arora opted for a yellow slip dress with a plunging neckline, while her sister Amrita Arora kept it casual with a beige oversized T-shirt and biker shorts. Maheep Kapoor’s outfit was a white tie-up crop top and jeans.

In the second picture shared by Kareena, she was seen posing with her best friend Amrita. “Forever,” she captioned it, along with a heart emoji. She credited Malaika for the location, suggesting that the dinner took place at her house, and Maheep for the image.

Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from her get-together on Sunday night on Instagram Stories.





Kareena also shared two boomerang videos. In the first, she was seen with Amrita and Mallika, and captioned it, “Yeh khambaqt ishq.” She also shared a clip of all five of them posing together and wrote, “This is us,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Kareena Kapoor spent Sunday night in with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhat.





Kareena is set to make her debut as an author with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which is a guide for mothers-to-be and will help them prepare for the months ahead. The book will be out next month.

In an Instagram post, Kareena said that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible is ‘like (her) third child’. She called it a ‘very personal account’ of her physical and emotional experiences during her two pregnancies. She has two sons with her husband Saif Ali Khan - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht but the film has been delayed.