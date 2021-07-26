Aaliyah Kashyap says she planned to ‘ghost’ boyfriend Shane Gregoire initially, Khushi Kapoor changed her mind

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, opened up about meeting her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on a dating app. She revealed that she originally intended to ‘ghost’ him but her best friends, Khushi Kapoor and Muskaan, changed her mind.

Last month, Aaliyah celebrated a year of togetherness with Shane. They went on a romantic trip to Karjat, on the outskirts of Mumbai, for their anniversary and she documented it in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliyah said that she met Shane soon after a break-up. “I was planning to not be in a relationship for the longest time. And I had broken up with my ex and a month after we broke up, I joined a dating app just for fun. Cause I was like the best way to move on is to talk to other boys. So I joined the dating app to talk to guys, just talking,” she said, adding that she would not even give anyone her number when they asked for it.

Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to meme calling Manika Batra ‘more beautiful’ than ‘woke actors’ like her, Taapsee Pannu

When Aaliyah matched with Shane, he suggested that they talk on a video call, and she agreed. “I was in India still and he was in the US. So I said, ‘Okay, fine, I will FaceTime you,’ and I messaged my two best friends Khushi and Muskaan that night and I was like, ‘I am going to ghost this guy. I don’t want to FaceTime and all, I don’t want to do these virtual dates and stuff, I just wanted to talk to boys.’ And then, they convinced me to talk to him and then we ended up talking for four hours the first time,” she said, adding that they would video call each other every night for hours until they met in person two months later.

On her one-year anniversary with Shane last month, Aaliyah dedicated a special Instagram post to him, calling him her ‘best friend’. She shared a video montage of their special moments together and wrote, “The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever #1year.”