Aaliyah Kashyap says she got ‘full-on hate’ for discussing sex, pregnancy, drugs with dad Anurag Kashyap in video

Content creator Aaliyah Kashyap opened up about the responses she got to her video with her father, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She said that she got ‘full-on hate’ from people who found it inappropriate for her to be discussing topics such as sex, pregnancy and drugs with her dad.

Last month, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah Kashyap asked Anurag Kashyap ‘awkward questions’ sent in by fans. Among other things, she asked him about his views on premarital sex, how he would react if she told him that she was pregnant and ‘if is weed acceptable’.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliyah said, “I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there’s also the other side - people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it.”

“You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There’s like these… I don’t even know what people have come on my channel… Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, ‘How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of yourself,’” she added.

In an earlier video shared on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah opened up on her equation with her parents and said that they were more like friends to her. “I am very open with my parents. My parents are like my best friends. My parents, when I was growing up, always wanted to have a relationship where it was more like friendship rather than this strict parent-child relationship because that way, I wouldn’t be sneaking around doing stuff,” she said.