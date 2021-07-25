Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise a toast, flash wide smiles in unseen photo from Miami trip

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas could be seen raising a toast with their friends in an unseen photo shared by the official Instagram page of his tequila brand. The two had wide smiles on their faces in the candid monochrome picture.

“‘Nothing brings people together like good tequila.’ Happy #NationalTequilaDay. Celebrating #LifeAsItShouldBe,” the post read. While Priyanka Chopra appeared to be wearing a sleeveless outfit, Nick Jonas wore a half-sleeved striped shirt. According to the geotag, the photo was taken during one of their earlier trips to Miami.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all smiles in the photo.

Last week, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their engagement anniversary and shared special Instagram posts for each other. She shared a picture from the day he proposed, in which she was seen leaning in to kiss him, with their hands entwined together. Her engagement ring was prominently visible. “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” she wrote.

Nick, meanwhile, shared a picture of himself enjoying a meal with Priyanka. “3 years ago today,” he wrote. She commented, “Thank you for asking jaan,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. Earlier this year, during his podcast Time To Walk, he revealed an important life lesson he learnt from his wife. “Sometimes you have to slow down to kick it into high gear again. And, you know, she’s taught me a lot about going with the flow and taking it easy, something I’m still wrestling with every day. But it’s definitely a better way to live life. Of all the lessons I’ve learned so far, I think that’s the most important, is just to take some time out, whether it’s a walk or a movie, whatever it is for you. Just take a step back for a minute.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel in London. Nick, meanwhile, is in Cleveland to film the TV version of Jersey Boys.