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'I reach home by 11pm, don't think that's a life': Saif Ali Khan on work-life balance

Saif Ali Khan shares insights on balancing work and family life while promoting Kartavya. 

May 15, 2026 11:43 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Saif Ali Khan is currently busy promoting his latest film Kartavya, which is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor, who has been choosing to star in one project every year since 2022, recently spoke about maintaining a work-life balance and how he realised the importance of striking this balance after having his two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Professional sacrifices have cost me personally: Saif

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur.

Speaking to India Today, Saif opened up about the personal sacrifices actors make due to their erratic work schedules. He said, “I’m sure there have been sacrifices professionally that have cost me personally. We’ve also been lucky, because as actors you can’t take support for granted in this profession." Saif gave a mountain-climbing analogy, calling home a “base camp” that everyone needs to rejuvenate and then head back to climbing mountains. However, he pointed out that if a person spends too much time climbing mountains, that base camp may vanish.

Conscious about family time after becoming dad

The Love Aaj Kal actor admitted that actors tend to miss many important occasions in their family members’ lives. "You miss out on important personal moments too,” he said.

Saif plays the role of a police officer in Kartavya. He is caught between unveiling a crime while also endangering his family, forcing him to choose between protecting his loved ones and honouring his oath to serve justice. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Yudhvir Ahlawat, Manish Chaudhari, Rasika Dugal, and Saurabh Dwivedi in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

 
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