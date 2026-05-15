'I reach home by 11pm, don't think that's a life': Saif Ali Khan on work-life balance

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy promoting his latest film Kartavya, which is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor, who has been choosing to star in one project every year since 2022, recently spoke about maintaining a work-life balance and how he realised the importance of striking this balance after having his two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Professional sacrifices have cost me personally: Saif

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur.

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Speaking to India Today, Saif opened up about the personal sacrifices actors make due to their erratic work schedules. He said, “I’m sure there have been sacrifices professionally that have cost me personally. We’ve also been lucky, because as actors you can’t take support for granted in this profession." Saif gave a mountain-climbing analogy, calling home a “base camp” that everyone needs to rejuvenate and then head back to climbing mountains. However, he pointed out that if a person spends too much time climbing mountains, that base camp may vanish.

Conscious about family time after becoming dad

The Love Aaj Kal actor admitted that actors tend to miss many important occasions in their family members’ lives. "You miss out on important personal moments too,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Saif admitted that it was after having children later in life with Kareena Kapoor Khan that made him more conscious about spending time with family. “At this age, I’ve become more conscious about giving time to family. Especially after having children a little later in life, I started feeling that I must be home at a certain time in the evening. That nine-to-nine shift really bothers me because you don’t start at nine and you don’t finish at nine. The last shot goes up at 9:30, you’re home by 11, and I don’t think that’s a life. But yes, I have made lots of sacrifices, which was crazy,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Saif admitted that it was after having children later in life with Kareena Kapoor Khan that made him more conscious about spending time with family. “At this age, I’ve become more conscious about giving time to family. Especially after having children a little later in life, I started feeling that I must be home at a certain time in the evening. That nine-to-nine shift really bothers me because you don’t start at nine and you don’t finish at nine. The last shot goes up at 9:30, you’re home by 11, and I don’t think that’s a life. But yes, I have made lots of sacrifices, which was crazy,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Saif was married to Amrita Singh and they became parents to two kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After they parted ways in 2004, Saif tied the knot with Kareena in 2012 and they welcomed two boys - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. About Kartavya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Saif was married to Amrita Singh and they became parents to two kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After they parted ways in 2004, Saif tied the knot with Kareena in 2012 and they welcomed two boys - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. About Kartavya {{/usCountry}}

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Saif plays the role of a police officer in Kartavya. He is caught between unveiling a crime while also endangering his family, forcing him to choose between protecting his loved ones and honouring his oath to serve justice. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Yudhvir Ahlawat, Manish Chaudhari, Rasika Dugal, and Saurabh Dwivedi in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

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