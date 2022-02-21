Saif Ali Khan poses with Jeh in Sara's arms and Taimur on Ibrahim's shoulders, Kareena Kapoor says 'one for the album'

Kareena Kapoor on Monday evening shared a glimpse of her younger son Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan's first birthday party. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan posing with his children--daughter Sara Ali Khan and sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

In the photo, Saif Ali Khan wore a red T-shirt with blue jeans and sunglasses. Sara Ali Khan opted for a white dress with red and white shoes and left her hair loose. Ibrahim was dressed in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a red jacket. They posed for the picture on the balcony of Kareena and Saif's home in Mumbai.

Sara, in the photo, was seen holding Jeh in her arms, as she smiled. The birthday boy cried in the picture looking at his elder brothers. Ibrahim stood next to her with Taimur on his shoulders as he made a face. Taimur, distracted, was seen looking away from the camera and smiling. Saif stood at the back and smiled for the lens. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “One for the album,” and added a red heart emoji.

Taking to Instagram, Sara too shared a post featuring the five of them. In one of the photos, Sara was seen feeding Jeh as he sat in a chair. Ibrahim also kissed Jeh's hand in one of the pictures. She captioned the post, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J."

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared posts on her Instagram account. In her first post, both Taimur and Jeh were seen crawling on the floor with their back to the camera. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Bhaiii (brother), wait for me. I am one today. Let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma (mother) following us everywhere…Happy birthday my Jeh baba… My life. #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

In her next post, she added another photo of Saif and Jeh. Here, too, the father-son duo had their back towards the camera. Sharing it, Kareena wrote, "Ok Abba (father) will follow too. I love you. #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

