Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan recalls woman barging into his home, Kareena Kapoor's reaction: 'Aren't you going to say something?'
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan recalls woman barging into his home, Kareena Kapoor’s reaction: ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’

Saif Ali Khan, during a conversation with Rani Mukerji, revealed how his wife Kareena Kapoor reacted when an unknown woman barged into their home.
Saif Ali Khan revealed how Kareena Kapoor reacted when a woman barged into their home.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

During a chat with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan recalled how he got ‘really scared’ when a woman once barged into his home. He said that the incident took place a couple of years ago in the ‘old flat’, possibly referring to the Fortune Heights apartment where he lived with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur. They moved into a new home earlier this year.

In a video shared online by Yash Raj Films, Rani asked Saif if he ever had a strange or memorable encounter with fans. “A long time ago, someone wrote a letter in blood because there was a scene in Main Khiladi Tu Anari about that. Then I got a letter, ‘This is my blood’, which was a bit freaky,” he revealed.

Saif also recalled how a woman rang the doorbell of his old house. “They opened the door and this woman barged in and looked at me and said, ‘So, this is where you live’,” he said.

Rani wondered how the woman was allowed inside Saif’s building. He said, “I don’t know, she just walked straight up with a lot of confidence. She looked well-dressed and like nothing was wrong, so nobody stopped her. She rang the doorbell, she walked in. Both my wife and I are looking at her like… I got really scared and Kareena is like, ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’ I didn’t know what to say. I was thinking, ‘Do I even know this person?’ I said, ‘I think you should leave. What are you doing here?’ She said okay and then she turned around and walked out.”

Saif will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani. The film, directed by Varun V Sharma, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. It will hit the theatres on November 19.

