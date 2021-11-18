Saif Ali Khan reveals he got scammed in Mumbai property deal: ‘Gave 70% of what I had earned till that time’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he got scammed in a property deal in Mumbai. During a conversation with Rani Mukerji, Saif said that a few years ago he had invested about 70% of what he'd 'earned till that time’. The video of their chat was released by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on their YouTube channel.

When Rani Mukerji asked if he had been scammed, Saif Ali Khan said, "I've been scammed myself, actually. It was all to do with property in Mumbai. So I bought something and they said 'You will have it in three years'. And I gave them lots of my money, about 70% of what I had earned till that time for this lovely big thing."

He continued, "I still haven't got it. I'm gonna get it I hope very soon but now that pandemic." Rani then asked if it was the house Saif was staying in now to which he replied, "No, no, no. It's an office space."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor currently stay in a house in the Bandra neighbourhood in Mumbai. They shifted to their bigger residence ahead of the birth of their son Jehangir Ali Khan earlier this year.

In August this year, Saif Ali Khan had rented out the Fortune Heights house. According to a Money Control report, Indextap.com accessed a registered rent agreement document which stated that Saif rented the house to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP.

Reportedly, the apartment comprises 1,500 sq ft and is equipped with two car parking spaces. The property has been rented out for three years with the rent being ₹3.5 lakh per month in the first year. The rent will increase to ₹3.67 lakh and ₹3.87 lakh in the second and third years respectively.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in which he will play the character of Rakesh Trivedi aka Bunty. In the film, Saif plays the other half of the original con artist titular duo, Bunty, opposite Rani Mukerji's Babli.