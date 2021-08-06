Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba agrees he looks like Taimur in this childhood pic, calls him 'badmash'

Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture featuring herself, Saif Ali Khan and their other family members. A fan compared him to Taimur.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur in 2016.

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, took a trip down memory lane and gave a glimpse of their childhood. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Saif, their sister, actor Soha Ali Khan and their parents--Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

In the monochrome photo, a young Saif stands next to his father and Saba. Soha smiles for the camera, perched on Sharmila's arms. Saba captioned the post, "Family.... portraits! The khan clan.... Still. #series #phography #pataudi #khan #familylove #funtimes #oldisgold #thosewerethedays #tbt #saif #saba #soha #mansuralikhan #sharmilatagore #parents #siblings #brothersisterlove #alwaysandforever."

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments about Saif and Saba reacted. A fan said, "Wow saif is so cute" and she responded, "cute camouflage for badmash father used to play innocent pranks back in his day...son did too ! Pure heart in both".

Another fan pointed out, "Saif ali khan look like Tim" and she replied, "Yes!". A fan also commented, "Family photos are always special #lovethis" and Saba said, "what would we do ... without such memories know!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and their second son earlier this year. The couple hasn't revealed his face to the public. However, his name, Jeh, was revealed by grandfather, actor Randhir Kapoor a few weeks ago.

Saba regularly gives fans glimpses of her family members including sister-in-law Kareena, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, her nieces Sara and Inaaya and nephews, Ibrahim and Taimur, and former sister-in-law Amrita Singh. Recently, she reacted after a fan called her the lead actor in the Bollywood 2009 film Tum Mile. The movie, in fact, starred Soha and Emraan Hashmi.

However, she recently got upset after a fan page posted a picture of Sara, that she had shared, without giving her credit. She had written, "Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won't share Sara's baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction." Following the incident, she has watermarked and shared some posts with her name.

Also Read | When Aditya Narayan, 8, called Tabassum after watching her 'jawani ki picture', made her happy

Unlike her siblings, Saba opted to not become an actor. She is a jewellery designer.

